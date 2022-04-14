PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a Punxsutawney Presbyterian church was vandalized before the suspect(s) ran off.

Police report that stained glass windows were broken at the Pleasant Grove Presbyterian church on Jackson Run Road in Gaskill Township sometime between March 27 and April 3.

One of the church members, Ashley Rhed, whose father helps care for the church, stated that this has happened twice now since February 27. She said that the cost of repairs is “outrageous” and they are having a lot of difficulties finding someone to repair the windows due to them being old wooden panes.









Photos Courtesy of Ashley Rhed

Anyone with information:

You’re asked to call State Police out of Punxsutawney if you know or saw anything at 814-938-0510.