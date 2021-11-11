Troopers look for answers after finding Harley Davidson bikes in the woods

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police look for answers after two Harley Davidson motorcycles, possibly from the ’70s, were found in a wooded area in Carrolltown.

The bikes were found with a utility trailer off of East Campbell Street in Carrolltown around Noon Nov. 6. Police believe they could be from the 1970s and it’s possible they were stolen.

Police are looking for answers, and any owner(s). It’s unknown if there are multiple victims or both motorcycles belong to one individual.

Anyone with any information, or who can describe the Harley bikes, is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.