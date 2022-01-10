Troopers look for answers after 53-foot trailer goes missing in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for answers after a 53-foot trailer went missing last month.

Arthur Smith Trucking reached out to State police after they discovered one of their trailers went missing in December. The trailer is described as a white bock trailer, 53 feet long, with “Tri-State Leasing” in red letters on the side of it.

The trailer also is said to have numbers #53-5812 on the front and back.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.