Troopers look for answers after 37-foot camper goes missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after a 37-foot camper went missing from the owner’s campground in December.

The camper was taken from the owner’s campground on Dark Hollow Road in Lincoln Township sometime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 26. The early ’80s model Spartan camper is 37-foot and white with brown trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.

