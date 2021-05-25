Troopers investigating stabbing in Cambria County

FALLENTIMBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers said they are investigating an incident in which a man was stabbed at a Reade Township home yesterday evening.

On May 24 around 8:30 p.m., troopers from the Ebensburg Patrol Unit received a call about a reported disturbance at a residence within the 700 block of Ridge Road, according to a press release.

A 25-year-old man of Fallentimber had been stabbed and was transported by private vehicle to UPMC Altoona hospital for treatment prior to troopers’ arrival, the release said. He was reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as appropriate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop A of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.