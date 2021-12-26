State police investigating Blair County Christmas hit and run

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a Christmas hit and run where an unknown driver struck a tree and fled.

Troopers say that at about 11:35 a.m. a car traveling on Lower Claar Road in Greenfield Township went off-road after trying to make a left turn and hit a tree. The driver then fled the scene.

The vehicle was possibly a 2015 or 2016 gray pickup and there is damage done to the front and passenger side, according to the crash report. The passenger-side mirror is also missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Hollidaysburg at (814)-696-6100.