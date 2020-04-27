Troopers investigate shots fired into Elk County building

JOHNSONBURG, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for information after unknown suspect(s) fired six rounds into a building at 399 Silver Creek Road.

The incident happened sometime between April 13 and April 18 and caused over $2,000 in damage.

Bullets found in the location are believed to be from a .45 handgun.

The bullets reportedly damanged the front door, window moulding, drywall,bathroom vanity, cabinet, vinyl siding, metal siding, and carpet.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.