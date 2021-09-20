Troopers investigate robbery of bait & tackle shop in Blair County

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Troopers out of Hollidaysburg are investigating after a local bait and tackle shop was burglarized in September.

Canoe Mountain Outfitters located on Turkey Valley Road was robbed overnight between Sept. 12 and 13 when an unknown suspect(s) broke into the building. The thief reportedly only made off with $300 after breaking into a secured room.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP out of Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.