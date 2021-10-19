Troopers investigate multiple homes vandalized by paintballs in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Somerset are investigating after multiple houses in Confluence were vandalized by paintballs Monday.

Sometime between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, three different homes were vandalized, two on Oden Street and one on Park Street (Ursina Borough), according to police.

An unknown suspect(s) shot paintballs at the homes, causing damage to the siding and then fled the scene. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.