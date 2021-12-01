Troopers investigate as more catalytic converters go missing from resident’s vehicles

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Somerset are investigating as more catalytic converters were stolen in the area, this time right out of a man’s driveway.

The incident in Friedens happened sometime over Thanksgiving between 5 p.m. Nov. 24 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 26, on the 500 block of Listie Road. Two converters were cut from two separate vehicles in the man’s driveway, a Jeep and a Ford truck.

Most recently, State Police out of Bedford reported that four different converters were stolen from a local tow company. While the two incidents are not said to be related, an uptick in converter thefts has been seen in our local area over the past year.

Anyone with information on the most recent theft, you’re asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.