Troopers investigate after two rifles stolen, shotgun found at home

LINCOLN TWP. SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after the report of two rifles being stolen, and a shotgun being found at a home.

According to the report, the victim told police that two Remmington rifles were taken from his home sometime between July and November. On arrival, the victim also told police that he found a shotgun in the house that did not belong to him.

Stolen:

Fieldmaster Remington 7600 rifle with Tasco Scope (pump) – $500

Fieldmaster Remington 7600 rifle 30-60 with Tasco Scope (pump) – $500

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.