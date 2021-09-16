Troopers: Drunk patron resisted arrest, assaulted police at Somerset County resort

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a man at a Somerset County resort after he resisted arrest and began to kick officers while being put in a squad car, according to State Troopers.

Responding to a call at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, police found 36-year-old David Mulock, of Murrysville, outside of the Bavarian Bar. Security had called after Mulock reportedly began yelling and screaming at staff the evening of Sept. 15.

Mulock refused to provide troopers with identification, according to the complaint. After smelling alcohol on him, one trooper attempted to retain him. He pulled away and fell to the ground. He was then placed under arrest and cuffed after nearly a full minute of trying to resist, police said.

While being placed in the back of a cruiser, Mulock continued to resist as police walked him to the rear door. He then allegedly began kicking at the officers, hitting one of them in the arm after they got him into the cruiser.

Mulock is now facing numerous charges including assault on law enforcement, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.