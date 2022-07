CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where they say a crossbow and guns were stolen.

The weapons were taken from a home along West Allegany Avenue in Emporium Borough on Thursday, July 21, according to state police. The crossbow and a black range bag containing two pistols and several magazines were reportedly taken.

Troopers noted the home was not forcibly broken into. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Emporium State Police.