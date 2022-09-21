CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is sitting behind bars after he threatened to kill a woman’s parents and then also burn down their house in Centre County, according to state police out of Rockview.

The woman told police that she was terrified of Ryun Hattery, 46, of Pleasant Gap, after he said to her that he was going to kill her parents. Hattery also tried to attack medical personnel while being evaluated for any injuries, according to the criminal complaint.

Ryun Hattery, 46, via Centre County Prison

On Tuesday, state police got a report that Hattery had threatened to kill the two while he was at their residence at 6:40 p.m. Troopers said that while they were headed to the house, they got information that Hattery was at his home along the 100 block of Walker Lane and that he had a warrant out for his arrest.

After arriving at his home, Hattery told the trooper that they were trespassing and that they needed a warrant, but when the officer told him that he did have the warrants, Hattery got angry and confrontative, according to the criminal complaint. While the trooper was talking to Hattery, he also noticed a strong smell of alcohol.

As Hattery tried to walk back into his home, the trooper reportedly tried to put him in handcuffs and a struggle broke out between the two. At one point the officer said that they would tase them if he continued resisting. Once another trooper arrived, they were able to take him into custody and then also transport him to the hospital for a blood draw.

When Hattery was at Mount Nittany Medical Center he refused and wanted another health evaluation. When the nurse came to help, Hattery reportedly started to argue and then even lunged at them. The troopers did manage to stop Hattery but, he did kick one of them in the knee, according to the complaint.

Troopers said that when they were taking Hattery back to the station, they had to stop their vehicle multiple times. He had his legs restrained after he kicked the rifle rack, and then an officer also had to sit with him because he kept unbuckling his seat belt.

While Hattery was at the police station, EMS came to do another check-up on him, but he also lunged at them.

Troopers said that after interviews, they learned Hattery threatened to burn the house down and also kill the man living there. A woman said she was out to dinner with Hattery and that when she went to leave, he threatened to kill her father and mother. Troopers also noted in the complaint, that she told them she was terrified of Hattery.

Hattery faces charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and DUI.

Hattery is currently lodged in Centre County Prison after he had his bail denied. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 5