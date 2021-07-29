Troopers: Canadian woman refused medical help after rollover crash in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — State Police out of Somerset Turnpike barracks were called to a rollover crash on I-70 where the driver, a woman from Ontario, refused medical help after her car rolled over three times.

The crash happened on July 27 when the woman reportedly drifted into the rumble strips. She then overcorrected with the steering wheel leading her into the opposite lane before swerving off of the road again. After hitting an embankment, the Honda Civic rolled over approximately three times.

The woman reportedly had suspected minor injuries but refused any transport for medical help. Troopers report that she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.