Troopers arrest man with warrant; find drugs, stolen gun

BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police report the arrest of a Bellwood man with a felony warrant on Monday afternoon.

Police report they spotted Jesse Riggleman, 29, sitting in a ’99 Honda Civic on the 200 block of Spruce Street in Antis Township. Riggleman was known to have a felony warrant and was taken into custody without incident.

Police report that they found him to be in posession of a stolen handgun, meth, marijuana, brass knuckles, and drug paraphernalia.

Riggleman was arraigned and placed in Blair County Prison after failing to post $15,000 cash bail.