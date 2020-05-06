Troopers arrest 4, man accused of pistol-whipping motel employee

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Bedford have arrested the man accused of pistol-whipping an employee of a Breezewood hotel after they got into a scuffle when he was asked to leave, as well as three others that were harboring the man.

Wayne Clark, 47, of Hollidaysburg was reportedly found at a home on Fillo Lane in Bedford on April 28, just after 10 p.m.

Police report that Christopher Moyer-Bloom, 26, and Nathan Osman, 19, were at the home and told troopers that they didn’t know Clark or where he was. They then gave troopers permission to search the home for Clark.

Clark was found inside the home with 43-year-old Christina Santamaria of Altoona. Santamaria allegedly tried to use her daughter’s information as her own, but troopers quickly discovered who she really is.

Clark was taken into custody and found to have a stolen .44 revolver in his possession.

Santamaria was taken into custody for giving false identification and harboring a fugitive.

Osman and Moyer-Bloom were taken into custody for harboring a a fugitive.

All four were arraigned and placed in Bedford County Jail in lieu of bail.

Charges of receiving stolen property are currently pending for Clark as well as original charges.