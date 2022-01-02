Troopers: ‘911 hang-up call’ leads to Somerset County man’s arrest

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after troopers arrived at his residence after they were allegedly advised of a ‘911 hang-up call’.

Troopers say that on Dec. 30 around 3:27 a.m. County Control told them about a ‘911 hang-up call’ where they heard a female in distress. Upon arriving at the 100 block of Mechanic Street in Ursina Borough, they met John Holliday, 45, of Confluence at the door of the residence.

Holliday was being argumentative with police and would not let them in. After a struggle with police he was then placed into custody.

Holliday faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.