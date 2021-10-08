Troopers: $7K stolen from home in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a robbery Friday after thousands of dollars were stolen from a Centre County home.
Troopers say the robbery occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 23 at a residence along North 11th Street in Philipsburg Borough. An unknown individual(s) reportedly stole $7,000 from the home.
State police noted the suspect(s) did not make forceable entry into the home. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
