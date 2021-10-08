Troopers: $7K stolen from home in Centre County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a robbery Friday after thousands of dollars were stolen from a Centre County home.

Troopers say the robbery occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 23 at a residence along North 11th Street in Philipsburg Borough. An unknown individual(s) reportedly stole $7,000 from the home.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ:

State police noted the suspect(s) did not make forceable entry into the home. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss