Troopers: $7K stolen from Everett home, investigation continues

EVERETT, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a break-in at an Everett home that led to $7,000 being reported stolen on February 26, 2020.

Police say that an unknown suspect(s) broke into a home on Hawthorne Drive, damaging a window in the process.

The suspect(s) reportedly broke into the homeowner’s Sentry safe and proceeded to leave with $7,000 in unknown denominations.

They report that a Longines Hydroconquest wristwatch, valued at $995, was also stolen from the home. If you have any information, you’re asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.