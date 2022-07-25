ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman’s strands of hair and current DNA technology would be the reason why Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against her two years after she burglarized an Elk County camp.

According to state police out of Ridgway, Tori Shaffer, 25, of DuBois faces burglary charges after two strands of reddish-brown hair were found while police were investigating the burglary at the 4000 block of Gardner Hill Road in Jay Township in December of 2020. State police noted that the back door to the camp was forced open.

During the investigation, state police were told that a red Mazda sedan belonging to Shaffer was seen parked in front of the camp during the time of the burglar. However, when she was interviewed by state police on Dec. 21, 2020, she denied having any involvement in the burglary, state police noted.

After the strands of hair were DNA tested, a profile of a female profile was created, according to the criminal complaint.

State police then got a search warrant to obtain Shaffer’s DNA on June 6, 2022. It wasn’t until July 13 that DNA testing confirmed that the hair found by police was Shaffer’s.

Shaffer stole more than $20,000 worth of items from the camp.

A list of items that were taken according to state police:

30 American Flyer model trains- $15,000 value.

Sturm, Ruger and Company Inc. pistol- $400 value.

Assortment of comic books- $100 value.

Laptop- $50 value.

Shaffer faces multiple felony theft and burglary charges. Shaffer is in Elk County Prison with bail at $100,000.

She has a preliminary hearing set for August 16.