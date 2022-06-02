CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three men are facing drug charges after state police at Rockview found six and a half pounds of cocaine in their vehicle, according to state police.

According to court documents, Juan Garcia Aguilar, 29, of Texas; Daniel Torres, 22, of Kansas; and Alfonso Herrera Mones, 28, of Mexico were pulled over on I-80 in Boggs Township on May 31 after state police said that window tint on their white Chrysler sedan was “extremely dark,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police spoke with Torres who was driving the car. He told police that he was going to New York because he heard that it was nice, state police said. Aguilar allegedly claimed that he was going to Allentown for vacation.

After bringing a K9 unit to the scene, Torres agreed to let police search the car after originally telling them ‘no’ to a search. According to police, that’s when they found six and a half pounds of cocaine in the trunk.

The estimated street value, based on information from Bedrock Recovery Center, hovers around the $175,000 range.

The three men all face one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, along with other charges. Torres also faces additional charges of two traffic violations.

The trio was placed in Centre County Prison, unable to post the set bail at $250,000. A preliminary hearing for them is scheduled for June 15.