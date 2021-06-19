Tricounty Rails To Trails looking for volunteers in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tricounty Rails To Trails is searching for volunteers in Elk County to help with some trail maintenance.

A volunteer day has been scheduled for Sunday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Clarion Little Toby Rail Trail. Volunteers will help remove tree limbs and debris from ditches, cleaning culverts, removing weeds and chainsaw work.

Those who participate in the clean-up effort are also asked to bring metal rakes, shovels or pitchforks as well as gloves and bug spray. The non-profit organization says the tail is used by both residents and tourists and is a major economic asset to the community.

Anyone looking to volunteer can apply by visiting their Facebook page or by sending an email to info@tricountyrailstotrails.org.