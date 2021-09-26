Tribute Garden created ahead of Breast Cancer walk

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer committee kicked off their final stretch to their walk by creating a Tribute Garden. This is the second year they’ve done this.

The Tribute Garden is located in the garden of Temple Beth Israel on 3004 Union Ave in Altoona. The near 20 signs hold names of people who have survived breast cancer, are still battling or passed away.

The co-chair of the committee, Linda Hinton, has her name on the garden. She is a 34-year breast cancer survivor. Next to her sign is her mother, who is also a survivor of the disease. Hinton says that this garden is meant to remember those affected by the disease.

“It’s a reflection to honor everyone and survivors,” Hinton said. “And the walk is honoring survivors and, of course, remembering people.”

Families and survivors were able to send in their names to the committee for a sign. Hinton says that having the garden brings more awareness to the cause and can raise more funds.

“It’s really inspiring, I would say, for people to be able to see this,” Hinton said. “Then for them to know that there is a way to raise money to help us getting research.”

Jill Reigh has been on the committee for nearly ten years. She supports the cause in honor of her mother, who survived the disease. Reigh was glad her mother was able to meet her children and build memories with them. Her goal with the committee is to develop further research and gain more survivors.

“We need to be able to give them anything we can survive and get through the fight, easily as possible,” Reigh said. “So that they are as strong as they can be to survive.”

Reigh says that Making Strides has taken a financial hit. She emphasized that the need for volunteers is greater for both the walk and funding. Reigh said those fighting should know that there’s a support system, which will be given when needed.

“We try to let people know that if it happens to you, or someone in your family, you’re going to be okay,” Reigh said. “There’s people here to fall back on, when you need to fall back on someone else.”

Families and survivors can still have their sign in the Tribute Garden. They are welcomed to contact Linda Hinton at linda.msabc@atlanticbb.net for more details. The signs will remain on Union Ave until October 9. Then, they will be moved for the walk, which is on Sunday, October 10, at PNG Field.