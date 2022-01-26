Trial underway for 2017 Johnstown murder suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trial is currently underway for a man accused of killing a 21-year-old in Johnstown in May of 2017.

Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time, allegedly shot and killed Barron Thomas Grumbling around 10 p.m. May 1 at the West End section of Johnstown.

In 2019, Grandinetti was sentenced to four to eight years in state prison after a guilty plea to felony drug counts and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person stemming from a 2018 traffic stop.

On Wednesday, Grandinetti’s trial began for the homicide.

Three witnesses testified. One woman was a 911 caller, another was an acquaintance of Grumbling and the other was a detective that helped to investigate the case.

According to the 911 caller, she heard three shots fired near her house, which is located at the corner of Corrine Avenue and Meridian Avenue. When she looked outside, she saw what she described as two black men in red hoodies running away.

The second woman to testify – the acquaintance of Grumbling – said she last saw him around 8:30 p.m. at her apartment in Oakhurst Homes.

When the detective testified, he said Grumbling’s body was found around 10:21 p.m. Around 15 minutes later, Johnstown police arrested 22-year-old Daekwon Coleman who was in the area and had a revolver on him.

Coleman was tested for gunshot residue around 11:30 p.m., though police found no DNA evidence that he could have fired the gun. Still, Coleman remained behind bars during the investigation for conspiracy to commit homicide.

After a 2019 interview with Coleman, detectives shifted their focus on Grandinetti and ruled out Coleman as the suspect.

The trial is set to continue Thursday at the Cambria County Courthouse.