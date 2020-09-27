Trial for Johnstown man accused of ordering killing of woman in 2015 to begin tomorrow

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trial starts tomorrow for a man accused of ordering the murder of a Johnstown woman.

30-year-old Carol Ashcom died of multiple gunshot wounds in her home in March 2015.

The Johnstown Tribune Democrat reports that a jury was picked last week to hear the case against Shakir Mosi Smith.

He’s charged with ordering Ashcom’s murder, while he was in prison.

According to the prosecution, in letters from prison, Smith blamed her for his drug arrest, said he wanted her killed and asked that another person be shown where she lived.

His attorney argues that prosecutors haven’t proven their case.