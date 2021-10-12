Trial begins for former Bellwood-Antis coach accused of rape, assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trial is underway against a former Bellwood-Antis wrestling coach on charges of rape and assault at the Blair County Courthouse.

Ryan Blazier, 31, was arrested in February 2020 and accused of sexually abusing a young girl along with allegedly inappropriately touching three male wrestlers on school property.

The former junior high employee pleaded not guilty in March 2020 and was suspended from the school district.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information on the trial becomes available.