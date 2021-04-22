“Trees for Johnstown” initiative expected to plant 45 trees in April

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local agency has planned an initiative that will make the City of Johnstown greener and celebrate Earth Day.

A total of 45 trees will be planted and installed in April, along public streets and parks throughout Johnstown, as part of Vision Together 2025’s initiative. This will be the fifth community planting to support the initiative that was established in 2018.

Since then, over $150,000 of direct public and private investment have been poured into the new trees and greenspaces around the city.

“The number of community partners thathas come together to design and install this project has been incredibly impressive and illustrates Johnstown’s commitment to its economic and environmental health,” said Ryan Kieta, Vision Together 2025 Coordinator.

“Urban trees demonstrate a care and love for a community by its residents that is immediately visible and heartwarming.”

The agency says trees have already been planted trees in Johnstown’s West End Park and on Lincoln Street. On April 30, plantings will continue at Greater Johnstown High School, along Menoher Boulevard, at Locust Park downtown, and in Cambria City.