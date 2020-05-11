Tree trimming on Route 322 set to begin

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is advising motorists that work to trim and remove trees is scheduled to begin mid-week on Route 322 eastbound in Centre County.

The goal of the project is to trim and remove trees in the Department’s right-of-way to increase motorist safety and extend the useful life of the road surface.

For the next four to six weeks, crews will be working on Route 322 eastbound between Sandy Ridge Lane/Strawband Beaver Road at the top of Port Mountain and the Altoona/Port Matilda exit. Motorists will encounter short-term lane closures while work is taking place and are urged to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Tree trimming will provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during winter months. Trimming and tree removal will also enhance sight distance at some locations and lessen the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.