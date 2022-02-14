‘Tree of Life’ honors dispatchers, lives saved in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —In an emergency, time matters. And oftentimes, dispatchers are making the difference until help arrives.



Because of this, a new initiative has been planted in Bedford County: the 911 Tree of Life. It represents the lives that have been saved or brought into the world specifically by the 911 dispatchers at the center. So far, 15 names are on the tree, featuring lives saved and babies delivered between Sept. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021.

It is meant to remind dispatchers that their efforts do not go unnoticed and aims to help the community see the difference they make every time a 911 call is received.

“Dispatchers or 911 dispatchers and telecommunicators are often not seen, they can be heard but the dispatchers go through a lot of training, a lot of stress, a lot of emotions when they’re trying to help people,” 911 coordinator Karen Waybright said. “And the tree of life represents their efforts and through their training and their just boundless love for people to help save a life.”

