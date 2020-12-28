‘Tree of Hope’ holds wishes for a brighter new year

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The countdown to the new year is underway and folks at the Boalsburg Hertiage Museum want to hear your wishes for 2021.

While the museum is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, a ‘Tree of Hope’ has found its way to the porch. Museum board members Charles and Debra Nydegger created the outdoor display where people can come and write their wishes on wooden ornaments.

Charles Nydegger says the museum has some hopes of its own for 2021.

“We open to open with sort of a fresh face for this year,” says Nydegger. “We took this year in order to renovate some things which is sometimes a little hard to do when the museums open.”

Also on the museum porch is a sleigh made in Boalsburg during the late 1800s. The community is invited to come see the display through the new year.