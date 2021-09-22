Travel restrictions in place on Burrowes Road in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Burrowes Road in State College will be closed from 7 a.m. on Sept. 22 to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The road will be occupied due to a crane delivering materials for a green roof at the James Building, according to the borough.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution when traveling near work areas.

