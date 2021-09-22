Travel restrictions in place on Burrowes Road in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Burrowes Road in State College will be closed from 7 a.m. on Sept. 22 to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.
The road will be occupied due to a crane delivering materials for a green roof at the James Building, according to the borough.
Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution when traveling near work areas.
LATEST IN LOCAL NEWS
- Activist from Bedford shooting posts bond after standoff in Illinois
- Over 4,300 new COVID cases reported, 67.9% Pennsylvanians over 18 vaccinated Sept. 22
- New import furniture store coming to Duncansville in Dec.
- Police: Cambria County woman stabs man with two knives after heated argument
- Penn State suspends over 100 students for not complying with COVID-19 testing
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.