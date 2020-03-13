Travel concerns grow as Coronavirus continues to spread

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the current travel ban on Europe, the closure of Disney Theme Parks, and the growing concerns of COVID-19, some local travelers are reconsidering going on their big trips. But some folks in our area are taking the risk and keeping their travel plans to go on tropical cruises and domestic trips.

On Friday, owner of Heritage Travel, Rachel Gingrich, was on hold with Disney Parks, trying to find answers for her clients.

“What are we going to do? Are we going to rebook them? Are they going to have an opportunity to still come at the end of the month? And will they extend their stay for them?” she said.

Over the past few weeks, Gingrich said many customers are asking to rebook their cruises and vacations due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, not all of her clients are want to make changes.

“They have been planning cruises and then to find out that ‘I’m afraid to go because I may be stuck out at sea. I may not make it home.’ That’s weighing on their mind.”

Princess and Viking cruise lines both suspended all voyages, offering travelers rebooking incentives. Airlines like American, Delta, and United, all adjusting their flight Change and Cancellation Policies, citing Coronavirus concerns.

“If someone is scheduled to leave on March 22nd and out of fear they don’t want to take that flight, then they are letting them cancel or rebook,” Gingrich said.

There are no travel restrictions on domestic flights, but travelers are advised to use extra precaution and cancel trips if they are under the weather.