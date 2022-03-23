CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Since 2002, Penn State’s “Trash to Treasure” sale gave community members the chance to buy countless items donated by Penn State students during campus move-out; however, a new partnership with Goodwill has led to its permanent cancellation.

The hardest hit by this change is the Centre County United Way, as the event was a direct fundraiser for the non-profit.

“Over the course of those years, that event raised almost a million dollars,” said Leanne Lenz, executive director for the Centre County United Way. “There was a really good feel to it because as people were spending their money and shopping, they knew that their money was going to give back to the community and help people.”

The event was put on pause the past two years due to the pandemic, and during that time, Penn State piloted a partnership with Goodwill instead, in an effort to keep student’s items out of the landfill. Now, it will be the yearly replacement.

In a statement to WTAJ, Conal Carr, director of housing operations & facilities planning at Penn State University said, “Though this was a difficult decision, the logistics of managing, sorting, and organizing all of the donated items for sale in Beaver Stadium became overwhelming.”

“It’s disappointing, but we really do understand,” said Lenz.

Carr’s statement continued, “We still value our relationship with Centre County United Way and look forward to partnering with them on other endeavors.”

Lenz said Penn State raises about 40% of the United Way’s campaign goals. She said the university has met those goals even without “Trash to Treasure”.

“Penn State still supports us in a lot of ways,” said Lenz. “We have a huge campaign goal this year overall, which is $2.2 million in ’22. That’s the theme for the year and we feel confident that Penn State’s going to help us reach that goal.”