Transitional housing funds in Clearfield County approved by commissioners

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Transitional housing developments are set to get underway in Clearfield County after county commissioners approved a $15,000 grant to Real Equity LLC through the county’s “Affordable Housing Funds.”

The transitional housing will offer housing support to homeless and at-risk individuals in the DuBois area.

County commissioner John Sobel said the housing plan is a crucial step in their plan to address the homelessness problem across the county.

“Get the folks lined up with some counseling so there’s some permanency in their lives. Whatever the next step may be… Training for employment, or some type of counseling that may be necessary to address problems that they may be dealing with. And certainly, a more permanent place to hang their hat,” Sobel said.

Since 2012, the county has awarded over $400,000 in Affordable Housing Funds. Commissioners also added they would like to see the program work with local substance abuse treatment for any members that need it.