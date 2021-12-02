Train vs vehicle crash in Cambria County sends one to hospital

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to UPMC Altoona Hospital after a vehicle vs train crash in East Carroll Township late Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Dutch Road and Hogue Road. Crews were dispatched at 11:37 a.m. A train carrying corn to the ethanol plant in Clearfield encountered a van on the tracks. The train, going 20-25 MPH, hit the van and pushed it off to the side of the intersection.

When first arriving, state police and responders couldn’t find the driver of the van. Roughly 20 minutes later, they said the driver came walking out of the woods, injured.

The extent of their injuries is unknown, but they were taken to UPMC Altoona.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.