BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Train Sim World 2” train simulator video game now offers a new add-on for PC, Xbox and Playstation devices featuring the famous Horseshoe Curve.

Developed by Skyhook Games, the add-on is available digitally on all platforms for $29.99. It introduces a new route, two new locos and eight types of modern freight equipment to drive along a multitude of scenarios and timetable services.

Click here to watch the trailer.

“An engineering marvel completed in the 1850s, Horseshoe Curve is rich with American history and drama,” Skyhook Games stated. “Today, it is a part of the Norfolk Southern’s Pittsburgh Line, running from the bustling shop town of Altoona, Pa., across the rugged Alleghenies to Johnstown, Pa., and it remains as vital, captivating, and important as ever.”

In addition to the Horseshoe Curve, Skyhook Games has included 15 miles of the historic and coal-rich South Fork Secondary, expanding the mainline to Windber.

“The tracks travel through the mountainous region surrounded by lush forests for a visual delight, passing by legendary landmarks, including the Gallitzin Tunnels, the steep and treacherous ‘Slide’ east from the summit, and the fabulous 1.8 percent, 2,375-foot-long curve at Kittanning Point,” developers said. “Drivers will need to remain vigilant on the many services on this challenging route.”

Train Sim World 2 allows players to master iconic locomotives on high-speed services, long freight hauls or precise commuter traffic. It also allows players to get creative with customization tools. To learn more about the game, head to live.dovetailgames.com. There, you can find more information about the Horsehoe Curve add-on, as well.