CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five rail cars derailed Friday morning and Norfolk Southern is investigating what may have caused it.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the five rail cars on a grain train derailed near 2nd Street in Cresson. Three of the five loaded cars were on their sides.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved.

Norfolk Southern workers and contractors are on-site working to clean up.

Officials continue to investigate what may have caused the wreck.