Train derailment clean-up continues in Windber

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clean-up from last month’s train derailment continues and crews see an end in sight.

Crews from the Progress Rail Service have been cutting up and piling scraps from the remaining rail cars this week.

Two workers, Antonio Sanchez and Jose Renderia, say after all of the pieces are cut up, they will load them into trucks and take them to a railroad dumpsite.

The site should be cleared by the end of the week.

Sanchez and Renderia say the project has last longer than expected because of the warmer weather and being locked in such a tight spot for clean-up.

Windber Borough Manager, Jim Furmanchik, says they are still trying to figure out who is at fault for the accident and Deputy Fire Chief, Anson Bloom, is not sure when the tracks will be ready to be reopened.