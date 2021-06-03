Trail cleanup in Rothrock State Forest, set for National Trails Day

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saturday, June 5, is National Trails Day and to celebrate, community groups are stepping up and giving back.

“You could probably hike for a year around here and never go on the same trail twice, it’s pretty incredible,” said Jeoff Brugler, owner of Appalachian Outdoors, an outdoor equipment and clothing storefront in downtown State College.

Appalachian Outdoors has organized a trail cleanup in Rothrock State Forest from noon to 4 p.m.

The group will clear overgrown vegetation and pick up trash on the Bear Meadows Loop and Jean Aron Path.

“DCNR’s been really good about working with us and getting us what we need so that we can go out there and make an improvement on Saturday that will benefit hopefully a lot of people for some time to come,” said Brugler.

Up to 40 people can participate and RSVPs are required by emailing tyler@appoutdoors.com or calling (814) 234-3000.

The organizers remind participants to bring safety glasses and a pair of work gloves.