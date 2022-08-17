STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As another semester is nearing at Penn State University, State College is bracing for the large number of new and returning students to campus.

The State College Police Department issued a high traffic alert Wednesday warning residents of traffic delays and lane restrictions on area roadways during the move-in which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 18 and last until Sunday, Aug. 21.

The following lane restrictions will be in place throughout the weekend:

600 block of East College Avenue reduced to 1 lane 8/18 to 8/20.

400 block of West College Avenue reduced to 1 lane 8/17 and 8/18.

300 block of West College Avenue reduced by 1 lane 8/19 and 8/20.

H Alley will be one-way 8/19 and 8/20.

Calder Way between Hetzel and Garner is one-way eastbound until 8/22.

Calder Way between Garner Street and Heister Street will be closed 8/19 and 8/20.

Drivers are also asked plan their routes in advance during this time and to pay close attention to parking signs, directions and lane changes. State College police also say violations for obstructing traffic will be strictly enforced.

State College traffic can be monitored by using the 511PA website.