Traffic stops, delays expected on North Atherton Street on Aug. 4

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is alerting motorists that intermittent traffic stops are expected along North Atherton Street near State College tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4.

PennDOT states that the stops are necessary to stretch power lines over the roadway as construction continues on the new Aldi store.

The location of the work will be on North Atherton Street between Patriot Lane and Woodycrest Street. The stops will take place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Turns to and from driveways and side streets will be accommodated.

Stops should last no longer than eight minutes, but PennDOT warns drivers to anticipate traffic delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.