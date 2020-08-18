Traffic stop reveals 330 bags of heroin

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Altoona arrested a woman on several charges of drug possession after it was found she had 330 bags of heroin in her car.

The incident occurred after 33-year-old Audrey Behe was found to be driving 41 mph in a 25 mph area.

The silver Hyundai Tiberon she was driving was registered to another owner.

Police say they pulled Behe over for speeding and found she had several warrants out for her arrest, along with a suspended license.

Police then handcuffed Behe and proceeded with a search of her person and the vehicle she was driving.

During the search of the vehicle, police say they found Q-tips used for heroin along with the 330 bags of heroin, which indicated an intention for distribution, say police.

Methamphetamine, 28 pills of Clonopin and 1 Xanax pill were found as well, according to the paperwork.

Behe faces charges of delivery and possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspicion, failed duties at a stop sign, excessive speeding, and not using required turn signals.