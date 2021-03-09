Traffic stop leads to suspected crack cocaine and one arrest in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is charged after police say a traffic stop turned up bags of crack cocaine and cash.

Herbert Cofer, 53, immediately popped the hood when he jumped out of the Chevrolet Impala he was driving when he was pulled over by Altoona police Sunday at about 5 p.m. on the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue Alley, according to the charges.

Police said Cofer refused to obey officers’ commands that he get back in the car and he was reaching into the engine compartment when two officers tried to take him into custody.

Cofer struggled with the officers and tried to put his hands in his pockets and once he was handcuffed, police found he had a plastic bag with undisclosed drug paraphernalia in it and $50 balled up in his right hand.

In Cofer’s coat pocket, officers also found a tin with nine bags of suspected crack cocaine and in the car, a burnt marijuana blunt was on the passenger seat and a cellphone was under the driver’s seat, police pointed out in the charges.

Police also found $236 in cash in Cofer’s wallet.

The car had a dead New Jersey license plate and the inspection stickers expired in September.

Cofer is charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement and drug possession. He remains free in an unsecured $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Central Court in Altoona for a preliminary hearing on March 24.