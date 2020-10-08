Traffic stop leads to police chase in Huntingdon County

PORTER TWP., HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man was arrested after he ran from his car during a traffic stop, leading police a chase near William Penn Highway in Huntingdon County.

State Troopers report that 50-year-old Marcus Jones was stopped on Redbud Lane/William Penn Highway just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 for a traffic violation. Jones then provided false information about his identity to the trooper.

Jones soon fled the scene, leaving the car behind, and a foot chase ensued.

Jones was soon arrested and found to have multiple warrants out of Philadelphia. Charges were filed in District Court.

