Traffic stop leads to drugs, underage drinking with 14-year-old

CHESTER HILL BOROUGH, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Rockview conducted a traffic stop that led to drug paraphernalia and underage drinking with a 14-year-old girl.

Troopers report that a traffic stop was conducted on Aug. 16 just before 8 p.m. at the area of Walton Street and Bond Street in Chester Hill Borough.

Johnathan Bobbert, 21, of Allport, was found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia. He was driving with 19-year-old Michael Young, of Morrisdale, and a 14-year-old girl from Snow Shoe.

According to the release, all three occupants of the vehicle were drinking alcohol.

Young and the 14-year-old were charged with underage drinking.

Bobbert will be charged with DUI, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, furnishing alcohol to minors, and corruption of minors.