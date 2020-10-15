Traffic stop leads to arrest for outstanding warrants in Saint Marys

SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have arrested a Ridgway woman after a traffic stop revealed that she had warrants out for her arrest.

According to the report, police stopped 28-year-old Savanna Simons and 31-year-old Zachary Hoyt on Tuesday night, Oct. 13 just before 8:30 p.m on SR255. During the stop, troopers discovered that Simons had outstanding warrants and while searching her, they found drug paraphernalia in her purse.

Reportedly, they found drugs and paraphernalia in a bag that belonged to Hoyt.

Charges were filed on both Simons and Hoyt. Simons was taken to Elk County Prison for her warrants.