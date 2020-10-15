Traffic stop leads to arrest for outstanding warrants in Saint Marys

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have arrested a Ridgway woman after a traffic stop revealed that she had warrants out for her arrest.

According to the report, police stopped 28-year-old Savanna Simons and 31-year-old Zachary Hoyt on Tuesday night, Oct. 13 just before 8:30 p.m on SR255. During the stop, troopers discovered that Simons had outstanding warrants and while searching her, they found drug paraphernalia in her purse.

Reportedly, they found drugs and paraphernalia in a bag that belonged to Hoyt.

Charges were filed on both Simons and Hoyt. Simons was taken to Elk County Prison for her warrants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss