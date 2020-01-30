Traffic stop leads to 500+ bags of suspected heroin in Indiana County

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police announced the arrest of two individuals after a traffic stop resulted in finding over 500 stamp bags with “You’re Invited” on them.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, January 29, in Armstrong Township after seeing a silver Nissan Pathfinder driving extremely slow in the middle of the roadway. They proceeded to pull over Nafis Hurt, 27, of McKeesport and Elizabeth McCullough, 39, of Indiana.

Police called for additional units after smelling marijuana and seeing that the vehicle had a total of five people in it.

During a search of both of them, police found bags of suspected heroin, a scale with suspected drug residue on it, and a pill bottle on the floorboard with three pills inside.

Police report that McCullough was found to have on her: 523 white stamp bags marked “YOU’RE INVITED” that contained a white powder that were packaged in “bricks” or “buns” as well as a baggie containing a rock of suspected crack weighing roughly 22 grams.

Hurt and McCullough were arrested and arraigned. They were placed in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.