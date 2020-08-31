Traffic stop leads to 22 bricks of heroin in Altoona area

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Hollidaysburg found 22 bricks on heroin, meth, and various items of paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Allegheny Township on Aug. 21.

Valena Marie Reed, 41, of Altoona, was stopped in a Pontiac SUV on a summary violation. During the stop PSP Canine was called to the scene and alerted Troopers who then conducted a search.

22 bricks on packaged heroin, crystal meth, and several articles of drug paraphernalia were then located.

Reed reportedly took ownership of the heroin and was take into custody.