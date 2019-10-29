Traffic stop leads police to stolen car and drug paraphernalia

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville Police say a traffic stop on Friday led them to a stolen camper and drug paraphernalia.
Borough Police say they stopped a pick-up hauling a trailer without lights, and discovered the driver had a suspended license.
Further investigation revealed numerous items connected to drug use.
They also learned that the camper was stolen from a business in Brookville.
Police arrested the driver, Matthew Wisor, 26, from Houtzdale.
Two other suspects in the theft were turned over to State Police.